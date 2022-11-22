O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 49.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.75.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

