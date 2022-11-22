Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

