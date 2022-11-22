Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

