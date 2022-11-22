Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.