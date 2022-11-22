CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

