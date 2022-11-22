King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.