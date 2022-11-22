AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

