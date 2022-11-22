Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 468 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.