Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lowered to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

