Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lowered to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.