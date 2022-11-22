Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.