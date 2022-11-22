CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

