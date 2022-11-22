Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.03 and a 200-day moving average of $353.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

