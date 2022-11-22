Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 158,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 108,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
