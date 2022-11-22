Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

