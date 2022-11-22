Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

