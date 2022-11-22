Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $738.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $725.69 and a 200-day moving average of $653.86.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.