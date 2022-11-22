AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

REGN stock opened at $738.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $725.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.86.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

