Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 850,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

