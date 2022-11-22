JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 8th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 707,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,626,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

