Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

GIS opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.