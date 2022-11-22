AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,829,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.32 and its 200-day moving average is $409.92. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

