L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

