MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.
MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59.
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
