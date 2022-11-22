AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,028 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 196,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.