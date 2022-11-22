Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,828 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

