Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 72 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

