King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 314.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 116.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 382,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

