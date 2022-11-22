Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 840 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

