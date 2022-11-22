Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 124.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

