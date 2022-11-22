ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,697 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ONEOK worth $72,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

