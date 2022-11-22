PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

