Bokf Na Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

