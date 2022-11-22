Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 430 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

