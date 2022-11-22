Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

