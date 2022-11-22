Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

