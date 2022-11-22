Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $315.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.77. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

