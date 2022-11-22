AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 34.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.21 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

