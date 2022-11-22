Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 217,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $316.20 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $318.38. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

