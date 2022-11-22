Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,561 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $159.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.