Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,807 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

