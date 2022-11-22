Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.