McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

