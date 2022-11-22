Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

