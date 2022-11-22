Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.
Chase Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34. Chase has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $110.22.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
