Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 321 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

