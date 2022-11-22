Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

