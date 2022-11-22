Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 13,976 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

