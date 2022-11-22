Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 21,587 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

