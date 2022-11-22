Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

