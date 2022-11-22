FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

